Colon Clark, age 74, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital, beloved son of the late Orville and Dorothy Collier Malott, loving twin brother of Nolan and Leota Malott and preceded in death by his brothers Gerald, Orville, Allen, Jerry and Franklin Malott. Graveside Services will be held at Bloomrose Cemetery on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 2pm.

