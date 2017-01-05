January 5th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

If you have a live tree at home for the holidays, be sure you treecycle, advises the Clermont County Office of Environmental Quality (OEQ).

“Because live Christmas trees use carbon neutral production, are made locally, and can be easily recycled, they are more eco-friendly than their artificial counterparts, which are often manufactured overseas and don’t decompose,” said Hannah Lubbers of OEQ.

Treecycling means recycling your cut Christmas tree, so that it can be used as compost or mulch. Trees contain valuable nutrients that can be used in many other capacities, Lubbers said. Trees can get a second life after they are chipped – they can be used for mulch and hiking trails; they can become a fish habitat, or they can be used for beachfront erosion or shoreline stabilization projects.

Locally, many communities and the Clermont County Park District offer opportunities for you to treecycle. But before you take your tree to a collection site or haul it to the curb for pick-up, please be sure to remove all lights, tinsel, and decorations.

Among Clermont County recycling opportunities:

Amelia: Curbside pickup is available on Mondays during regular yard waste pick-up.

Loveland: City residents can call 513.707.1442 for curbside tree pick-up on Wednesdays from Jan. 2Jan. 13, 2017.

Miami Township: Residents can bring Christmas trees cleared of all decorations to either Paxton Ramsey Park or Miami Meadows for chipping. Trees can be dropped off seven days a week during daylight hours from now through Jan. 31. More information, 513.248.3728.

Milford: Christmas tree collection will be held every Wednesday in January. Remove lights, tinsel, and decorations, and place it at the curb. Trees not meeting these requirements will be left at the curb. More information, 513.831.7018.

Pierce Township: Pierce Township residents can bring trees to the Pierce Township Hall from now through Jan. 13. Dumpsters will be at the drop-off area located in the south corner of the ball field parking lot, next to the Fire Department, 950 Locust Corner Road.

Pattison Park, Clermont County Park District: County residents can drop off trees lakeside at Pattison Park from now through Jan. 13. Please remove all decorations prior to drop-off.

Union Township: Union Township residents can drop off trees behind the Police Department, 4312 Glen Este-Withamsville Road. The drop-off days are Jan. 1-Jan. 31. The drop-off area will be clearly marked and all trees must be cleared of all decorations. If you have any questions, please contact the Service Department at 513.753.2221.

