Sondra Katkin, 74
Sondra (nee Prudoff) Katkin, 74, passed away December 24, 2016. Beloved wife of Steven Katkin for 52 years.
Devoted mother of David (Alice) Katkin and Michael (Allison) Katkin, and proud grandmother to Murray, Alex and Vanessa. With a Master’s degree in Spanish, she taught at public schools, Moorehouse College and Summit Country Day, retiring to raise her children.
She volunteered in Symphony Club and League of Women Voters, was a restaurant reviewer, a Playboy Bunny (for a week), a gourmet cook and a remarkable gardener. Gathering at Craver-Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Saturday, January 7, 3:00-6:00 P.M. with a 5:00 P.M. service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra would be appreciated. Please share memories at craver-riggs.com.
