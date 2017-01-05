January 5th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

If Pinocchio were a real boy, he would be named Paul Horner. So who’s Paul Horner? Although you don’t recognize his name, you may recognize his lies. He made the following comments to the Washington Post. “Honestly, people are definitely dumber. They just keep passing stuff around. Nobody fact-checks anything anymore.”

Horner claims responsibility for helping Donald Trump’s campaign. He creates fake news stories and posts them on Facebook. You have probably even seen a few go viral. For example, he created a fake story about President Obama banning the national anthem at sporting events. That wasn’t true, but there were gullible readers who believed it.

Fake news has come a long way. As a child, I can remember when grocery store checkout stands were filled with publications making outlandish claims. They described alien abductions, alien celebrities and pictures of past presidents consulting with aliens.

I used to laugh at the articles and wonder if people believed those fake stories. Obviously, someone believed them since the grocery stores carried those papers for so many years.

Google and Facebook are making an effort to reduce fake news. You may ask yourself why anyone cares about fake news. It matters because fake news stories carry the writer’s agenda. And the stories are lies. True news stories should be fair, balanced and truthful without any personal agendas. Readers can then make their own decisions after reading the story.

Fake news doesn’t give that option. It is often a personal attack on a specific person. Most fake news stories I have read attack celebrities and politicians. Some of the lies are so outlandish, it’s almost unfathomable that anyone believes them. But this isn’t the case. For instance, I need not look any further than my own Facebook page. I often see my friends sharing and commenting on fake news stories. This tells me that not only did my Facebook friend believe the story, but so did his or her Facebook friends.

We depend on local media and social media for weather, news, sports, politics, and community events. Readers have their own media sources they depend on for accuracy. But when fake news stories go viral, this means millions of people have seen the story. Imagine that one million people read a fake story. If one percent of the readers believe it, that is 10,000 people believing a lie.

We are bombarded daily with so many news stories that we often cannot separate legitimate stories from fake ones. Fake celebrity deaths often appear on social media. Most times, the celebrity is either still alive or died many years ago. I don’t repost news stories unless I am sure they are real. It also depends on who is creating the story. What’s most concerning is that someone is generating revenues from lying. I hope that Google and other social media giants can reduce fake stories. Somehow I think I am being optimistic.

Marc is a grandparent and longtime resident of Clermont County. Visit his author page at http://www.lifewithgrandpa.com and blog at www.wisegrandpa.com.