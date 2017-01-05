January 5th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

James Roland,“Jim” Abbott, 81, husband of Patricia Lay Abbott, died Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Feb. 1, 1935 in New Richmond, OH, he was the son of the late Carroll Russell and Velma Grace Dial Abbott. Mr. Abbott was a general contractor, retired from Congleton-Hacker, a member of Second Presbyterian Church, and previously served on the Lexington Public Library Board. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and the Oleika Shrine Temple. Survivors other than his wife include two daughters, Barbara Kemp and Kathleen Motyka, both of Lexington, KY; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Bill) Longworth, Lexington, KY; Cindy (Cason Nelson) Kemp, Louisville, KY, Emily (Corey) Lewis, Berea, KY and Luke (Mary Kirk) Holbrook, Lexington, KY; five great grandchildren, Jill, Rebekah, Neleh, Harry, and Mary Abbott “Abby”; and his beloved cat, GeGe.

Masonic and funeral services were held 12:30 pm Tues., Jan. 3, 2017 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. in Lexington, KY by Rev. Russell Abbott III. Burial followed in Lexington Cemetery.

Visitation was held 5-7 pm Mon. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.