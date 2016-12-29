December 29th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Fifty-three years of outstanding vocal performances at Christmas and at the spring ENCORE! show have made The Forest-Aires a popular entertainment group around Cincinnati.

Membership enrollment is open in September and January.

Welcome Coffee: Women interested in joining The Forest-Aires Women’s Chorus are invited to a Welcome Coffee and refreshments for new members January 4, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1175 Birney Lane, Anderson Township 45230. The Coffee kicks off the 2017 ENCORE! show, which is performed during April and held at the Anderson Center Theater. The chorus members will rehearse and demonstrate the group’s diversity and singing style. Rehearsals are each Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church. Parking is free.

Performances take place at various times and at a variety of venues throughout the year in the greater Cincinnati area. Proceeds from the shows fund voice scholarships for high school students, who are featured in the ENCORE! show. Anyone interested in joining The Forest-Aires for the spring ENCORE! show, please attend the Welcome Coffee for new members Jan. 4. For more information, call Vickie Miller at 513-752-5795. See us at www.theforestaires.com. Join us because our music makes you feel great!