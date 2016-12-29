December 29th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

UC Clermont College’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program has received a 10-year nod for full programmatic accreditation.

The Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education announced that the UC Clermont College PTA Program fulfilled sufficient requirements to achieve this status and is reaffirmed for accreditation, with a series of progress notes due next year.

The Physical Therapist Assistant Program was first accredited through the University of Cincinnati College of Allied Health in 1987. The program was transferred to UC Clermont College in November 2009. The PTA program is two-year applied associate degree program for the college. It has most recently hired an Academic Clinical Coordinator, Carolyn Shisler, PT and a half-time Annual Adjunct, June Owens, PT. Since the transition, the program has consistently maintained very high retention, state licensure pass rates and employment rates.

“The accreditation site visiting team spent more than two days reviewing every aspect of our operation. The four members were impressed by the caliber of our students and graduates, plus the community supports, such as adjunct professors and advisory board leadership,” said Associate Professor/Educator Sam Coppoletti, Physical Therapist Assistant Program Coordinator.