December 29th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

So where did 2016 go? Did you stick to your 2016 resolutions? So what’s in store for 2017? We have a new president assuming the reigns. For many of us, this won’t affect our daily lives. If your life resembles mine, you will pay more in taxes and your property taxes and health insurance costs will rise. These issues are nothing new. But then I don’t depend on the government to give me a better life. My resolutions are for making American a better country. I would like to offer a few ideas to my fellow Americans and our political leaders. Perhaps you can do your part to make some of these resolutions happen. I request the following:

Race relations: Can our country to come together as one nation? It would be great if people stopped judging others based on skin color. Racism is taught. As children, we don’t think about race until someone points it out. It’s easy to judge an entire race based on the actions of a few. Instead of judging everyone based on a few bad apples, can we focus on the actions of each individual?

Medical Marijuana: Can we get over the weed social stigma? It’s been proven to bring relief to those who suffer from a host of illnesses. If medical marijuana is legal, people with diagnosed illnesses can benefit from its use. So let’s legalize it for all 50 states. If a doctor prescribes it, then it should be allowed.

Tension with law enforcement: As with any other profession, law enforcement has people who shouldn’t wear a uniform. Police officers don’t start the day praying to kill someone. Most officers prefer not to draw their weapon and to make it the home safely to their loved ones. If someone breaks into your home intending to kill or rob you or your family, most police officers will take a bullet for you or your family. Like racism, can we judge each police officer based on his or her actions?

Bashing the president: Can you do better? I doubt it. Imagine being in his shoes. He makes countless decisions solely based on the intelligence he receives from his advisors. The president depends on others to do his job. Since he’s human, he’s not perfect. Do you make mistakes at your job? Of course you do. They may not be intentional, but they are still mistakes. Remember this the next time the president makes a mistake.

Illegal Aliens: Although I was born in a foreign country, I entered the country legally. I completed the background investigation and completed the proper testing requirements. We have immigration laws in this country for a reason. I am for immigration if it’s done within the confines of our laws. But, if anyone bypasses the laws and sneak in illegally, they should face the consequences. And if their children are born here, they should not receive automatic citizenship. American citizenship is an honor and a privilege and should not be taken lightly.

Good luck to your 2017 resolutions. If you make them, I hope you can keep them.