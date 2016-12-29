December 29th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Once upon a time Laura Ingalls Wilder wrote nine books that would become known as the Little House books and would be used to create the TV show called Little House on the Prairie.

To celebrate Wilder’s 150th birthday Feb. 7, the Clermont County Public Library is hosting the “Once upon a time … “ Writing Contest for children in kindergarten through sixth-grade. Kids are asked to visit the library for a writing sheet to describe their favorite memory. The writing sheet also can be downloaded from clermontlibrary.org . One winner from each library will be chosen at random for a prize. The contest runs Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2017.

This is the first program in a series that explores the world of American pioneers. Watch clermontlibrary.org for all these activities during The Year of the Pioneer.