Dance to be held to benefit man battling cancer

December 29th, 2016    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

WHAT: Dance and Cancer Fundraising Event.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 from 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

WHERE: American Legion Post 450 located at 450 Victor Stier Drive, Milford, OH 45150.

RESERVATIONS: Dana Stewart at 513-580-0267.

This event is a dance and a fundraiser organized by Dana Stewart to help with medical expenses for her brother Don Schlunt, who is battling throat cancer.

The dance features The Remains, a longtime Cincinnati musical favorite for more than 28 years. Ring in the new year dancing to The Remains starting at 8:00 pm and do a good deed at the same time.

For more information, visit www.remainsmusic.com. For reservations contact Dana Stewart at 513-580-0267.

SHARE: share on facebook share on digg share on linkedin share on stumbleupon email to a friend
«

Leave a Reply

 
  • best of clermont

  • Sunny
    Sunny
    44°F
    real feel: 32°F
    humidity: 42%
    wind speed: 9 m/s WSW
     
  • E.C. Nurre Funeral Homes
  • Holman GMC
  • Health Source of Ohio

    • Copyright © 2011-16 Clermont Sun Publishing Company.