December 29th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

WHAT: Dance and Cancer Fundraising Event.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 from 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

WHERE: American Legion Post 450 located at 450 Victor Stier Drive, Milford, OH 45150.

RESERVATIONS: Dana Stewart at 513-580-0267.

This event is a dance and a fundraiser organized by Dana Stewart to help with medical expenses for her brother Don Schlunt, who is battling throat cancer.

The dance features The Remains, a longtime Cincinnati musical favorite for more than 28 years. Ring in the new year dancing to The Remains starting at 8:00 pm and do a good deed at the same time.

For more information, visit www.remainsmusic.com. For reservations contact Dana Stewart at 513-580-0267.