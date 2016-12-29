Dance to be held to benefit man battling cancer
December 29th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
WHAT: Dance and Cancer Fundraising Event.
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 from 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
WHERE: American Legion Post 450 located at 450 Victor Stier Drive, Milford, OH 45150.
RESERVATIONS: Dana Stewart at 513-580-0267.
This event is a dance and a fundraiser organized by Dana Stewart to help with medical expenses for her brother Don Schlunt, who is battling throat cancer.
The dance features The Remains, a longtime Cincinnati musical favorite for more than 28 years. Ring in the new year dancing to The Remains starting at 8:00 pm and do a good deed at the same time.
For more information, visit www.remainsmusic.com. For reservations contact Dana Stewart at 513-580-0267.
Daniel Hof: Patrick, I just saw your comment about wanting to install a Purple ...
Samantha: The store is open 1-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sa...
Leandro Mueller: I agree with you, Trudy. Because there are various options to fill the...
J Kimble: With that kind of logic then the over 2,000 voters who voted against t...
Beth Wash: Thank you for fixing it :) Very awesome of you to do that!...