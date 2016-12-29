December 29th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Brown County FFA chapters would like to invite you to the Brown County FFA Consignment Auction to be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Brown County Fairgrounds. The proceeds of this auction will benefit the Eastern Brown, Fayetteville, Georgetown, Ripley and Western Brown FFA Chapters and Alumni. Consignments consist of tractors of all sizes, grain, hay and tillage equipment, trucks, trailers, and more. Items will be received on site in Georgetown on Wednesday through Friday prior to the sale (Jan. 11-13). Consign your items today by calling 937-618-0894. Also, see the most up-to-date list of consignments on Auctionzip at Campbell Auction Services ID#1183. Once again, we would like to thank all who help to make this a success each year and we hope to see you at the sale!