December 29th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Danielle Amrine, of Batavia, has been promoted to Vice President of Program Operations at Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio. She will oversee Medicaid-funded programs that help thousands of people in our region remain independent in their homes.

Amrine has served in a variety of roles since joining Council on Aging in 2007, including PASSPORT care manager and Care Transitions coach. She also served as COA’s Transitional Care Business Manager, leading nationally-recognized programs that help people complete smooth transitions from one care setting to another, while reducing unnecessary hospital admissions and nursing home placements.

Amrine is a Licensed Social Worker and holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Kentucky. She has an interest in and has received training in psychology and mental health services.

She used those skills working with victims of domestic violence as a Women’s Advocate for the YWCA House of Peace Domestic Violence Shelter in Cincinnati.

She also coordinated case management and counseling services for military personnel and their families as a supervisor for the Cincinnati chapter of the American Red Cross.