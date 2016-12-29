Batavia resident promoted to VP at Council on Aging
Amrine has served in a variety of roles since joining Council on Aging in 2007, including PASSPORT care manager and Care Transitions coach. She also served as COA’s Transitional Care Business Manager, leading nationally-recognized programs that help people complete smooth transitions from one care setting to another, while reducing unnecessary hospital admissions and nursing home placements.
Amrine is a Licensed Social Worker and holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Kentucky. She has an interest in and has received training in psychology and mental health services.
She used those skills working with victims of domestic violence as a Women’s Advocate for the YWCA House of Peace Domestic Violence Shelter in Cincinnati.
She also coordinated case management and counseling services for military personnel and their families as a supervisor for the Cincinnati chapter of the American Red Cross.
