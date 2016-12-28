December 28th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Bob Gilfillen and Marian Nichols will be married 75 years on December 31, 2016.

Spurred by the attack on Pearl Harbor, they moved an April wedding date to New Year’s Eve, 1941, and have lived on the family farm in Clermont County since Bob returned from serving with the Navy in World War II. Marian is a life-long resident of Clermont County and worked at the J. & H. Clasgens Co. in New Richmond for nearly 60 years. They have been active forces at Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church and in the New Richmond Exempted Village School District. Their amazing journey is celebrated by daughters Sara, Cat and Carey, grandson Nathan and great-granddaughter Ainsley Silverbell.