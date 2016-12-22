December 22nd, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

On Dec. 12, Ronald Meyer and Katrina Custer were sentenced by Clermont County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Herman. Custer had previously pled guilty to Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree, and Corrupting another with Drugs, a felony of the second degree. Meyer had previously pled guilty to Illegal Manufacturing of Drugs, a felony of the first degree, and Corrupting another with drugs, also a felony of the first degree. Custer received a five year prison sentence, and Meyer received a nine year prison sentence.

Agents from the Clermont County Drug Unit along with Officers from the Union Township Police Department worked together after receiving a tip that Defendant Custer had given birth to a child in her bathtub, and that child was likely addicted to drugs. Upon obtaining this information, a search warrant was obtained where the child was in fact recovered and taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment. Evidence consistent with a methamphetamine lab was uncovered. Meyer admitted to manufacturing methamphetamine and providing methamphetamine to Custer who injected and/or ingested the drug passing in along to her baby prior to birth, and subsequent to the child’s birth. She continued to use methamphetamine and breast fed the child until police intervention.

Both defendant’s with be placed on mandatory Post Release Control subsequent to their prison sentences. Meyer will be on Post Release Control for five years, while Custer will be on Post Release Control for three years.