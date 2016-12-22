December 22nd, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

On Dec. 16, Charles “Rome” Crossty was sentenced to 20 years and nine months in prison as a result of being found guilty of 11 counts of drug trafficking and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in Clermont County. Crossty was found guilty after a three day bench trial that took place in October in the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas.

Crossty sold heroin, fentanyl and cocaine to a confidential informant in the presence of juveniles multiple times in January and February 2016. Crossty also trafficked heroin to multiple people for distribution into Clermont County that led to him being convicted of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. At trial witnesses indicated that they would stay up for days at a time selling Crossty’s drugs. Crossty directed where and to whom to sell his heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. He is a repeat convicted drug trafficker and has been to prison multiple times.

The investigation of Crossty’s drug trafficking involved multiple agencies including the Clermont County Narcotics Unit, New Richmond Police Department and the Cincinnati Police Department.

Crossty will be placed on post release control after his release from prison.