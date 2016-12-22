Crossty sentenced to 20 years in prison
Crossty sold heroin, fentanyl and cocaine to a confidential informant in the presence of juveniles multiple times in January and February 2016. Crossty also trafficked heroin to multiple people for distribution into Clermont County that led to him being convicted of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. At trial witnesses indicated that they would stay up for days at a time selling Crossty’s drugs. Crossty directed where and to whom to sell his heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. He is a repeat convicted drug trafficker and has been to prison multiple times.
The investigation of Crossty’s drug trafficking involved multiple agencies including the Clermont County Narcotics Unit, New Richmond Police Department and the Cincinnati Police Department.
Crossty will be placed on post release control after his release from prison.
