December 22nd, 2016

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio announces that Clermont County Commissioner Ed Humphrey has been elected to serve as President of the 2017 CCAO Board of Directors.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to help guide CCAO’s leadership as we work to achieve our mission of advancing effective county government,” Humphrey said. “Counties provide services to residents in critical areas, such as justice and public safety, workforce preparedness, protecting children from abuse and neglect, administering elections, serving vulnerable Ohioans and maintaining roads and bridges. We operate as creatures of state statute and thus rely upon a strong state partnership. Acting through CCAO, we advocate for adequate funding to provide these vital services, seek flexibility to provide services more efficiently, and the ability to eliminate certain unfunded mandates and outdated functions.”

Humphrey has served on the CCAO board since 2011, and he is a member of the association’s General Government & Operations Committee. He was elected to serve as president of the CCAO Board of Directors by his peers on Dec. 5 at the annual Winter Conference in Columbus, Ohio.

“Commissioner Humphrey has been an asset to CCAO and brings a wealth of experience that will help lead our association in the coming year,” said CCAO Executive Director Suzanne Dulaney. “He is a dedicated member, and I have enjoyed working with him on our Executive Committee and look forward to our partnership in his new capacity as president.”