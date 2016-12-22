December 22nd, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Dylan Young stays busy. As a student in the Great Oaks Legal Office Management program at Batavia High School, he is chapter president of the Business Professionals of America (BPA), has helped the Batavia BPA chapter win national awards and raise more than $49,000 for Special Olympics, and was a member of the state champion and national competitor Global Marketing Team.

And if that’s not enough, he is one of the top students in his class with a 4.07 GPA and is captain of the Batavia cross-country and track teams.

That’s why he’s one of five Ohio finalists to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar.

“Dylan leads by example, accepts his responsibilities as a school representative with maturity, and is in charge of his future,” said Great Oaks instructor Angie Kovacs, who nominated him.

He’s currently completing an internship with Judge Victor Haddad as part of his Legal Office Management studies. He has been involved in the community, raising funds and awareness for the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Honor Flights, the Ohio River Sweep Project, the WAVE Foundation, and more. He was a Rotary Club Student of the Month, homecoming court member, and class vice-president.

Perhaps the activity with the greatest impact on his community has been helping to plan and organize a nationally-recognized effort to encourage teenagers to wear seat belts.

“Dylan’s effective time management skills allow him to successfully balance his academic career and athletic interests while giving back to the community,” said Kovacs.

If chosen as a U.S. Presidential Scholar, Dylan will be flown to Washington in June for a White House ceremony and the chance to meet authors, scientists, musicians, educators, government officials, and other accomplished people.

As a student in the Great Oaks Career Campus program, he will be honored in January at the Ohio Association for Career and Technical Education conference in Columbus.