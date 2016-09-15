September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community



The Williamsburg Garden Club recently named Jessica Wenzel as “2016 Gardener of the Year” for the Williamsburg Community. She resides at 129 South Front Street. The award of a garden marker was presented by Club member, Sharma Hatcher. The award is given annually to the individual or individuals whose gardens are judged the most beautiful. The beautification of Williamsburg is one of the Club’s year-around projects. They maintain the plantings at the Memorial Garden at the Town Square, planters along Main Street and flower boxes on the bridge. The Club encourages all residents to participate in the community beautification program. The Garden Club meets the first Tuesday of each month and welcomes new members. For additional information, “Like” the Club on Facebook.