September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Vera Faye Holman Hoffman, RNC died peacefully at home on Sept. 9, 2016, surrounded by the love of her family. She is survived by her children: Matthew Hoffman of Fairfield, OH; Lara (Jeremey) Smith of Milford, OH; and Scott (Catherine) Hoffman of Lewis Center, OH.

Her proud legacy continues with her grandchildren: Sheila and Jillian Smith; Ian, Liam, and Jude Hoffman; nephews Michael Kerwood and David Kerwood, and nieces Denise Paviol and Teresa Robbins. Preceding her in Heaven are her parents, Wilbur and Lou Sara Holman, sister Mary Kay Kerwood, and husband Clarence W. Hoffman.

Faith, hope, family, and love were the cornerstones of her life. Despite living with serious health issues since childhood, she found strength in the Christian faith to fight through 4 battles with cancer and countless other procedures. Inspired by the nurses that helped save her at the age of 16, she began a lifelong career devoted to healthcare both as a Certified Registered Nurse of more than 45 years and as an Educator who helped to inspire and shape the careers of future Nurses.

Even after retiring to care for her health, she continued to help others as a Stephen Minister; listening to people and helping them find their own faith-based strength. She inspired all those around her; whether as a colleague, a devoted Christian or a cherished friend.

Most important to Vera, above all else, was family. As a devoted mother, caring grandmother, and a beloved aunt, Vera will always be a guiding presence. Thanks to her hard work, gentle leadership, sense of humor, and enduring love, the family she helped to build continues to grow and flourish. She believed that with faith, as small as a mustard seed, one could move mountains and change the world and that’s just what she did. Though she will be missed, she will always be here with us.

Visitation on Friday, 9/16/16 from 5-8PM at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home Hamilton, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH. Funeral on Sat., 9/17/16 at 10AM at Lindenwald United Methodist Church, 3501 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH, and burial at Mt. Orab Cemetery. Family will receive friends after the burial at Mt. Orab United Methodist Church, 212 Church St., Mt Orab, OH 45154, at 1:30PM.