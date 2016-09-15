September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

UC Clermont College Talent Search program has been awarded a $1,498,595 grant from the U.S. Department of Education, Office of TRIO Programs, to continue services through 2021.

Talent Search (a.k.a. “Educational” Talent Search) identifies middle and high school students who have the potential to succeed in postsecondary education. The program provides participants with support including: academic, career, and financial aid advising, tutoring, ACT preparation, college visits and financial literacy and assists participants with the postsecondary application process. All services are provided at no cost to participants.

The goal of Talent Search is to help participants graduate from high school and complete postsecondary education.

TS serves 635 students each year, in grades six through 12 in eight Clermont County school districts: Batavia, Bethel-Tate, Clermont Northeastern, Felicity-Franklin, Goshen, Grant, New Richmond and Williamsburg.

“UC Clermont was awarded the grant based in part on our proven success in helping participants graduate from high school and enroll in post-secondary education,” said Talent Search Program Director James R. Cullen, who has nearly two decades of experience.

Thousands of students have participated in TS at UC Clermont College since 1995, and the overwhelming majority of TS high school graduates have enrolled in postsecondary education.

Talent Search Educational Advisors include: Melissa Luttmann, Shari Taylor and Amy Thomas, Academic Tutor, Dawn Bell and Executive Staff Assistant, Tammy McCall.