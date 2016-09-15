September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

UC Clermont College will hold its annual Open House on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. for new students and their families.

Prospective students can preview programs, meet faculty, tour campus and discuss financial aid with staff that will be available to answer questions. The $50 application fee will be waived for anyone who applies that evening.

The event will be held in the Student Activities Building at the UC Clermont Campus located at 4200 Clermont College Dr. in Batavia. Please RSVP at http://www.ucclermont.edu/fall-open-house.html .

“This event is future-student focused. It is a great way to explore different majors, discuss your plans with our faculty, tour campus, learn about financial aid, and apply to attend UC Clermont; all in a single visit!” said Associate Director of Recruitment Blaine Kelley.