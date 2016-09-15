Sign up for a library card in September
September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
Don’t forget. September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. Librarians at the Clermont County Public Library are reminding parents and children that the most important school supply of all is a library card.
If you don’t have one, it’s easy and free to sign up, just visit a branch. An eCard is available online without coming into a library and provides access to lots of digital materials, including books, movies, music and audiobooks.
For more information, visit clermontlibrary.org or call one of the libraries.
