When my wife and I moved into a home on the corner of Felicity Higginsport and Smyrna Roads, we moved from an old farmhouse into a frame ranch style home that was ultra-modern compared to the old brick on Fruit Ridge.

First, it had an oil furnace that would blow heat into every room at the same time. The house also had a complete basement that was heated and could be accessed from the inside. This home felt comfortable and secure for the most part.

Actually for the first couple of years all seemed to be fine with our little bungalow. We did buy an acre adjoining to us that allowed us to have more space and room to add on if we so wanted to. We had only six tenths of an acre and now had more one acre and six tenths. This was a good move on our part, whether we knew it or not, as the next thing we were adding was a daughter. Upon Meghan’s arrival we quickly realized we had run out of space as babies need clothes, furniture and lots of toys, etc. So we added on two new rooms and a hallway that expanded our home into a three bedroom home and a dining room. When construction was completed we felt comfortable again.

As Meghan grew so did her wardrobe and her need for newer and bigger toys. Also Meghan loved the outdoors and the bigger yard suited her needs very well. She was satisfied to romp and play outdoors as much as she was allowed. In a few years she received a gift she wasn’t too sure she wanted–a baby brother. She at first thought she wanted him but upon his arrival he got way too much attention, as he was just a baby and couldn’t really do anything. However, as time passed Meghan decided that she should keep her brother Brendan. At least she has always felt she had that call. As Brendan grew the same events that had happened before happened with him. His wardrobe, toys and furniture were filling up the house to almost the same problem that came about before was almost here again.

As Brendan grew he also liked going to the outdoors. But there was a difference between his view to where he could roam and Meghan could go. She stayed in the safety of the yard, but Brendan wanted to explore outside the property lines. In a field across Smyrna was a herd of maybe thirty head of beef cattle that belonged to Ralph Wehrum. These cows would gather by the fence line in the evenings and would moo to his enjoyment. At a young age he would call out to the “boo cows,” as he called them. It was nice he had something to be entertained with but when he saw them he would dash in their direction and didn’t look to see if it was safe to cross the small road. Also behind us lived Pam and Joey Hannah who had won him over as their little friend. He would get candy and toys and just about anything he wished from Pam and Joey. So when he looked in their direction he would dash to get to them He knew if he reached the fence he was in for a good time.

This was when my wife decided that we had to do something to control his leaving unannounced. So she decided I could build a play yard that would be built out of woven wire and steel posts. It would be directly behind our deck where he could be seen from the house or the deck. This was to be a twelve by twelve fenced in area with a garden gate for the entrance.

I went to the farm bureau and got the wire and posts and my father-in-law happened to have a gate. I also borrowed a post driver as the location was pure clay and construction wasn’t going too well. My father-in-law, Bob Parrish, even volunteered and came over one afternoon to assist me. Upon assessing the project and the purpose for this construction he looked at me and said “you realize this isn’t going to work don’t you?” I said I had my doubts but this was a request and I felt we had to do something as Brendan even at almost three years old was very fast. So Bob grinned a little and said I guess we better get it built then.

It didn’t take too very long with two of us working on it until the play yard was complete. I called my wife out to inspect our work and she felt we had done a nice job in construction. Now it was time for the test.

Since Bob had brought all the family with him they along with my wife and Brendan and Meghan came outside. At first look Brendan didn’t seem too interested in it. So it was decided we needed to put several of his favorite toys inside it to lure him in. After that was done and some time passed there still wasn’t a child in the play yard. This was when my wife suggested that Meghan go in the area and play like she was really having a good time and I must say she put on a great show. However her brother just wasn’t interested and began looking to the field for cows. We were losing his attention (as if we ever had it). Next my wife went in the fenced area and called to her son. It didn’t work. So then my mother in law and my two sister in laws entered and called to Brendan in their happiest of voices but he wasn’t interested. Finally my father-in-law and I entered. With seven people in a twelve by twelve pen it was getting crowded. At this point Brendan turned his attention on the play yard and all of us in it. He began to walk toward the gate and we began to believe this was going to work. That was until he reached the gate and closed it with all of us inside. He then turned and headed on a full run toward the Hannah’s’ and calling out Joeys name, to I guess announce he was on his way!

At the moment this happened I felt total defeat by a toddler and was upset, but for the past thirty years we have retold this story and laughed. The next year we bought a home off the road more and harder for him to escape from. A drastic measure, I guess, but it worked.

Rick Houser grew on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.