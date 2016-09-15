September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Old Firehouse Brewery will celebrated its second anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 17, with a Main Street, Williamsburg street party open to the public. A number of activities will generate money that will be donated to the Williamsburg Police Department. Old Firehouse Brewery, owned and operated by husband and wife team Adam Cowan and Lori Ward, is located at 237 W. Main Street, Williamsburg.

“We are proud to continue our journey,” commented Cowan. “It has been a challenging and rewarding two years with many successes. We launched 19 beers, and we engaged and expanded distribution so that selections of our beer are now available throughout Ohio. More recently, we purchased adjacent property and have been renovating the building to accommodate our new canning line.”

To celebrate its anniversary, OFB is hosting a street party on Sept. 17 starting at noon. A one-block section of Main Street in downtown Williamsburg will be closed to through traffic as the brewery engages attendees in corn-hole tournaments, keg wars, hip-hop races and more. Rockin’ Ron from Spinning Wheel Audio Productions will be the master of ceremonies and DJ for the party. Along with the fun-loving nature of the activities, participation fees for events and donations will all be accepted and contributed to the Williamsburg Police Department.

“One of our goals from the initial concept was to develop a local business while also helping philanthropic organizations,” comments Ward. “It’s gratifying to be able to give back to the community that is helping us grow and expand. We’re very pleased to recognize the Williamsburg Police Department with proceeds from this year’s event.”

OFB works with distribution partner, Cincinnati-based Cavalier Distributing to makes its beer available throughout Ohio, including current availability of three signature beers in cans – Code 3, Pin Up Girl and Flash Point.

Old Firehouse Brewery does not serve food but invites customers to bring in picnic baskets, restaurant carry-out orders or packaged snacks. “It’s great that some of our near-by restaurants, including Main Street Pizza, offer delivery,” commented Cowan. “We support a think local, buy local approach where everyone prospers.”

Learn more about OFB on its website at www.oldfirehousebrewery.com ; and, follow the OFB progress on Facebook at www.facebook.com/oldfirehousebrewery .

About Old Firehouse Brewery:

The Old Firehouse Brewery, established in 2013, is a family owned and operated business located at 237 W. Main Street in Williamsburg dedicated to excellence in creating exceptional craft beer. The proprietors are local area residents and former fire fighter, Adam Cowan, and his wife, Lori Ward.

The Chief Brewer is Ben Ramsey. OFB’s mantra is think local, drink local and its motto is great beer, great friends and great fun.