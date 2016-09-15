September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society will present the 11th Annual Art Affaire – Milford’s premier art and fine craft show – on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public and will be held, rain or shine, on a closed three-block section of Main Street (U.S. Route 50) in historic Milford, Ohio 45150.

Art Affaire continues to expand, and this year’s event will feature over 110 local and regional artists, a 15 percent participation increase over 2015. “Each year we work on enhancing Art Affaire based on feedback and recommendations from our sponsors, artists and the local community,” said Donna Amann, administrator, GMAHS. “This will be our second year on Main Street, and we’re delighted to return to this historic Milford venue. The added benefit of the local shops and restaurants adds to the charm of this community event.”

Artists also appreciate the Main Street venue. “I’m sure there were logistical reasons for relocating the show to Main Street, but as I look at the unique Milford Main Street shops and businesses and the distinctive artwork by artists down the middle of the street, I think they complement each other nicely,” says returning award-winning glass artist, Michael Goldberg, Attic Art Glass.

The 11th Annual Art Affaire will feature:

· A record-breaking110 juried local and regional artists exhibiting and selling original works in painting, drawing, photography, paper, collage, ceramics/clay, sculpture, wood, glass, mosaics, mixed media, jewelry, wearable art, fiber art and basketry.

· A number of demonstrating artists, including the Ohio Valley Woodturners Guild; Wade McCarren and O’Neal Johnston, carving; Harold Dreibelbis, formed pottery; June Ludwick, pine needle baskets; and more.

· A variety of musical entertainment including The Bellowing Pines (rock/folk), Scott Dawson (country), E&H Jazz Trio, Point Blank (classic rock), Round Bottom Road (bluegrass) and Wild Carrot (American folk music).

· Local radio station, WOBO 88.7 FM, broadcasting live from Art Affaire.

· Food by 20 Brix, Lehr’s Prime Market and Padrino Italian; and wine/beer from Lehr’s Prime Market. The event will feature two hospitality tents where visitors can relax and enjoy refreshments.

New to this year’s event is the Art Affaire Shopping Venture, an opportunity for visitors to win gift certificates that can be spent with Art Affaire artists and food vendors. Tickets are $5 each and three prizes will be awarded – one at $300 and two at $100 each. To learn more about the Art Affaire Shopping Venture including ticket information, visit the Art Affaire page at www.MilfordHistory.net; or stop by the GMAHS Information Booth during Art Affaire.

Art Affaire is presented by the Greater Milford Area Historical Society. Key sponsorship is provided by the Historic Milford Association (HMA), Icon Solar, Lykins Energy Solutions, the City of Milford, and PDQ Buildings; with added support from a number of Milford and Miami Township businesses including Accounting Plus LLC, Mike Castrucci, Clermont Equipment, Essenza Studio, Kroger Company, Miami Township, the Old Milford Opry (presented by the Modern Insurance Store), Row House Gallery & Custom Framing, Wiebold Studios, and Jeff Wyler Automotive Family. Proceeds from the event support GMAHS programming.

For more information, visit www.milfordhistory.net or follow the event on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/artaffaire .

About Art Affaire:

Art Affaire is a juried, outdoor art and fine craft show held on Main Street in historic Milford, Ohio and is a key annual fundraiser for the Greater Milford Area Historical Society (GMAHS).

Initiated in 2005, Art Affaire has significantly grown each year and now features over 100 artists, live music and entertainment and food. Art Affaire, which is free and open to the public, is held annually the fourth Saturday in September. For more information, visit www.milfordhistory.net or www.Facebook.com/artaffaire .

About Greater Milford Area Historical Society:

The Greater Milford Area Historical Society, Inc. (a 501c3, non-profit) was founded in 1967 with the purpose of emphasizing the history of Milford.

A small historic museum was started at 114 Main Street. In 1983, the Society relocated to its present location, Promont, located at 906 Main Street, Milford, Ohio. Promont was the home of John M. Pattison, 43rd Governor of Ohio and the only governor from Clermont County.

In addition to improvements to the Museum, the Society has expanded its historical programs and collaborative initiatives in the community; and, also broadened its scope to include Miami Township.

The GMAHS is especially proud of its Partners-in-Education programs in the Milford schools, an award winning effort of the Society’s volunteers; the project to record oral histories of local residents; genealogy services; and, its annual Art Affaire, Milford’s premier art and fine craft show.