Row House Gallery & Custom Framing will host local author and illustrator, Will Hillenbrand, during Milford’s 11th Annual Art Affaire, Sept. 24, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. Hillenbrand, a well-known local illustrator of children’s books, will do a presentation highlighting his art process followed by a reading and book signing. Row House is located at 211 Main Street, Milford, Ohio 45150.

“I like to explain my work as an author and illustrator and the process of creating books,” explains Hillenbrand. “People of all ages, and especially children, enjoy seeing how an idea progresses from sketching and to final form. My goal is always to inspire. I want my audience to become geared up to create their own work, as I help them discover the great joy and passion for books.”

Hillenbrand will focus on two of his newest books as well as a picture-book series that includes a bear and mole character. The featured books include:

· Me and Annie McPhee¸ written by Olivier Dunrea and illustrated by Will Hillenbrand. A cumulative counting book and rollicking read-aloud story.

· Bear and Bunny, written by Daniel Pinkwater and illustrated by Will Hillenbrand. A funny and disarmingly sweet tale of two forest friends musing on the nature of a good pet.

· Off We Go!: A Bear and Mole Story by Will Hillenbrand. Bear teaches his friend, Mole, how to ride his bike with no training wheels. After many bumps along the road, they make it to their final destination: the Storymobile.

“Will is a gallery favorite,” comments Nancy Meyer, president, Row House Gallery & Custom Framing. “He has a magical touch as he brings his characters to life to the delight of all.”

The Hillenbrand presentation will take place during Milford’s 11th Annual Art Affaire, a premier art and fine craft show featuring over 100 artists on the Main Street of historic Milford. “Will’s presentation and book signing will complement the art theme of the day here in historic Milford,” continues Meyer. “Bring your family to Will’s presentation and stay to enjoy the artistic pleasures of the day.”

Will Hillenbrand (www.willhillenbrand.com) grew up in Cincinnati listening to stories told by customers at his father’s barber shop, which he would then go home and draw. He turned his love of humorous tales into a career by becoming a picture-book author and illustrator, and he has worked on over 50 books for kids. Will lives in Terrace Park, Ohio, with his wife and son.

About Row House Gallery & Custom Framing: