So you are writing a book. What now?

Learn from other local authors, some who live right next door, what prompted them to put pen to paper, their writing process and how they published their work.

“The Author Next Door” is a festival for writers to network with other area authors, talk with book lovers as well as promote and sell their work.

The event is 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Union Township Library, 4450 Glen Este-Withamsville Road. Tables will be scattered around the library so visitors can talk one-on-one to authors of adult, young adult and children’s fiction, non-fiction as well as academic writing. Authors will have copies of their books for sale and will sign them. The author tables close at 2 p.m.

Author and publisher Rebecca Benston will discuss the ever-changing world of authoring at 9:30 a.m. Benston will focus on what to do when what an author’s been doing isn’t working.

Sixteen of the 64 participating authors will read from their work starting at 11:05. A panel with six authors will talk about their writing experiences at 12:35 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session.

If you enjoy “The Author Next Door,” also plan to attend the 10th annual Books by the Banks, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Duke Energy Convention Center.