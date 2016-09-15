September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

After nearly thirty years, the mystery of Jacob Wetterling’s disappearance is over. Jerry and Patty Wetterling have finally learned what happened to their missing son. On Oct. 22, 1989, Jacob, his younger brother and a friend had rode their bikes to a local convenience store to rent a video. Minutes after leaving the store, a masked stranger in a car approached the boys with a revolver. He ordered them to lay on the ground. The stranger then handcuffed Jacob and forced him into the car. The stranger told the other boys to leave. No one ever saw Jacob alive again.

For 27 grueling years, the Wetterlings waited for their son’s return. When you’re a parent, you always expect your children to return home. On Sept. 1, 2016, Minnesota authorities made a plea deal with Jacob’s killer. The killer was a man named Daniel James Heinrich, who agreed to take them to Jacob’s remains. Authorities used dental records to confirm his identity. Jacob would finally return home.

Heinrich’s crime was horrific. After kidnapping Jacob, Heinrich raped and shot him to death. He then buried the remains. A year later, Heinrich returned to the crime scene to rebury the remains. After the assault, Jacob asked Heinrich if he was going to take him home. Heinrich responded by shooting the boy into the back of his head.

I cannot imagine the pain experienced by Jerry and Patty Wetterling. They waited for so many years to learn the gory details of their son’s final moments of life. At least the family can finally grieve for their son.

Jacob wasn’t enticed by a candy bar or a missing pet. He was kidnapped. In many cases, sexual predators pursue children because they are either naïve or overcome by brute strength. They also don’t understand that monsters live among us.

This was proven by Oprah Winfrey several years ago. She did a test to show how children respond to strangers. The children failed miserably. Parents on the show were devastated to see how easily someone could take their child. And predators know this. Unfortunately, all the Wetterlings have left of their son is a gravesite to honor a life taken too soon.

Because of Heinrich, Jacob Wetterling won’t marry or have children. He will never become a man and remain a child forever. We cannot always protect our precious children from evil. We live in a society where unscrupulous people prey on children. Sometimes they can be a family friend, clergyman, relative or even a parent. Cases of sex trafficking, child molestation and child pornography are taking over the news headlines.

Granted, Jacob died nearly three decades ago, we can still learn much from Jacob Wetterling’s death. We can hold our children a little tighter and let them know how much we love them. We can also keep our guard up and be extra cautious when it comes to their personal safety.