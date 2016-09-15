September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

Like most of my fellow Veterans, I am passionate about my country. I believe in “American Exceptionalism,” and can think of no greater examples than the men and women I was fortunate enough to serve with, as well as the many people from all walks of life I’ve met since who volunteer in our community. Still, like most Americans, I have serious concerns about the world we will leave our children.

Our national security is being threatened like never before, not just by the specter of international terrorism, but by an exploding national debt. Our incarceration rate is among the highest in the world. Our most basic rights are repeatedly encroached upon by an ever expanding Federal government, which has far outgrown the boundaries of the Constitution so many of us have sworn to protect and defend. To put it mildly, our country needs leadership like never before.

It’s troubling to know that with so much on the line, the Republican and Democratic parties have nominated two of the most disliked and ethically challenged candidates in our nation’s history.

Fortunately, there is a viable alternative.

Former New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson will be on the ballot in all 50 states this November. A self-made businessman, Johnson started a door-to-door handyman business to pay his way through college that grew to become one of the largest construction companies in New Mexico. He ran for Governor in 1994 with no prior political experience, his socially-tolerant views garnering him little support from his own party. Still, he went on to be elected as a Republican in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, then was re-elected in a landslide despite being challenged by a popular and well-known Democrat.

Johnson’s combination of Executive experience and his commitment to civil liberties easily make him the most qualified candidate for President. He cut taxes 14 times while in office, yet managed to balance the budget while improving schools and funding a major infrastructure overhaul. He also vetoed over 750 pieces of legislation from both Republicans and Democrats, leaving New Mexico with a billion-dollar surplus by the end of his second term. His belief that the United States should not be the policeman of the world has won over many in the military, with a recent survey showing Johnson getting more support than either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. In short, he is exactly the kind of leader our country so desperately needs.

He is currently polling at around 10 percent nationally, and needs to get to 15 percent to earn a spot in the upcoming Presidential Debates. In an election where so many people have expressed a preference for a third option outside of Trump and Clinton, I invite anyone wanting to learn more about Governor Johnson to visit his campaign website at JohnsonWeld.com . You’ll be glad you did.

Matthew McGowan

SW Regional Coordinator, Ohio for Gary Johnson