By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

The first two days of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference golf championship were held last week and several Clermont County golfers are leading their respective teams to solid showings. In the National Division, the first day of tournament play was held at Wilmington Elks Golf Course on Sept. 6. Georgetown emerged from the nine-hole contest the leader, as sophomore Lance Sininger carded a 36 to help push the G-Men to a one-stroke lead over Clermont Northeastern. The Rockets totaled 176 strokes on day one, led by Noah Hoeppner’s 41. Chris Moorehouse shot a 43 for the Rockets, while Eric Sowards and Foster Kuntz each scored 46.

Bethel-Tate was fourth, 16 strokes behind Blanchester. Dallas Kaylor led the Tigers with a 49. Felicity- Franklin found themselves in fifth place, four strokes behind the Tigers. Logan Cumby’s 53 was the lowest score for Felicity. Williamsburg’s Jacob Wells shot a 43, but the Wildcats as a team ended day one in sixth place with 231. Two days later, the teams returned to the links for the second day of the tourn ment. Friendly Meadows Golf Course hosted the second round, which saw Georgetown widen their lead over the rest of the field. Sininger shot a 37, teammate Alex Zurbuch carded a 42 and Chris Diet- rick shot a 45 for the G- Men. Clermont Northeastern had the second-lowest score of the round, with Moorhouse shooting a 46 to lead the Rockets. Sowards and Jake Cruey each carded a 48 while Shawn Lykins and Hoeppner shot a 49.

Blanchester again finished in third, but Felicity shot one stroke better than Bethel- Tate to take fifth place. Paul Bostic shot a 58, while Cumby and Devin Cummins each carded a 59 for the Cardinals. Bethel-Tate was led by Gunnar Combs’ 54. Kaylor shot a 56. Wells continued his solid play for Williamsburg, shooting a team-best 47. Blake Carter shot a 53 for the Wildcats, who posted the fourth-lowest score as a team on day two. After the first two days of the tournament, Moor- house, Wells and Hoeppener are on pace to earn first-team honors. Sowards, Foster Kuntz and Cruey are in line for the second-team award. Georgetown entered day three of the tournament with a 16-stroke lead over CNE, 351 to 367. Blanchester’s 408 put the Wildcats in third, 49 strokes ahead of Bethel-Tate. Felicity and Williamsburg are fifth and sixth, respectively, and separated by just four strokes.

The third day of National Division tournament play was held Sept. 13 at Cedar Trace Golf Course. Results were not available before press time. The tournament continues with day four on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. The matches will be held at Buttermilk Falls Golf Course in Georgetown. In the American Division, teams began their four-day swing at Deer Track Golf Course. Western Brown posted the lowest score, a 177, led by sophomore Jordan Lind’s 41. Goshen

carded a 180 as a team thanks to Garrett Gray’s 39 and Ben Botello’s 41, while Amelia saw both senior Lake Anderson and junior Ryan Hall shoot 43s. As a team, Amelia’s 191 put the Barons in third, two strokes ahead of Batavia. New Richmond shot 200 as a team for fifth place, while Norwood’s 213 was good for sixth. Day two took the teams to Stillmeadows Golf Course. Batavia made a run on the second day of com- petition, getting a 44 from Frey and a 48 from senior Cole Maxson. Western Brown sophomore Ty Large shot a 49 to lead the Broncos, who maintained a two- stroke lead over the Bulldogs heading into day three. New Richmond is in third place, thanks to rounds of 50 and 49 from junior Lane Flamm. Freshman Jake Beineke shot a 52 on day one and a team-best 48 on day two for the Lions. Amelia was led again by Anderson, who carded a 53 on day two of the tournament. Gray shot a 50 for Goshen, who will enter the third day two strokes be- hind New Richmond in fourth place. Amelia is in fifth, eight behind Goshen.