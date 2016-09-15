September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Clermont Count Democratic Party is hosting a Chili Cook Off/Cornhole Tournament for the first time on Sept. 24.

It costs $20 to enter a pot of chili, which will be judged by a simple majority. Don’t want to cook? Great! Come eat and vote for delicious chili for $10!

Chili will be served beginning at 4 p.m. Then at 5 p.m., a single elimination cornhole tournament will begin. Those interested can enter as a team or individually for $5 a person. The first place team will win 25 percent of the pot and the second place team will win 15 percent of the pot.

The event will be held rain or shine at the American Legion, located at 450 Victor Stier Dr. in Milford. All proceeds will benefit the Clermont County Democratic Party.

Soda and water will be provided and there will be a cash bar with beer and wine.