September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

John Caudill earned his Private pilot certificate on July 16, 2016.

To obtain his Private certificate, John passed an oral and a flight exam with a Federal Aviation Administration designated flight examiner.

John is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

John is the son of David and Lisa Caudill of Batavia, OH,

When John completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.