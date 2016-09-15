Caudill obtains pilot certificate at UC Clermont

September 15th, 2016

John Caudill (pictured on the right) with instructor Stephen Mattes immediately following his Private checkride.

John Caudill earned his Private pilot certificate on July 16, 2016.

To obtain his Private certificate, John passed an oral and a flight exam with a Federal Aviation Administration designated flight examiner.

John is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.

John is the son of David and Lisa Caudill of Batavia, OH,

When John completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.

For more information about pilot training in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont visit www.ucclermont.edu.

