Caudill obtains pilot certificate at UC Clermont
To obtain his Private certificate, John passed an oral and a flight exam with a Federal Aviation Administration designated flight examiner.
John is enrolled in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College. The laboratory portion of the Program is taught at the Clermont County Airport.
John is the son of David and Lisa Caudill of Batavia, OH,
When John completes the two-year program through the University of Cincinnati – Clermont College, he will have earned an Associate of Applied Science degree and a Commercial pilot certificate.
For more information about pilot training in the Aviation Technology Program at the University of Cincinnati – Clermont visit www.ucclermont.edu.
Robert Stamey: Well said! Especially with the last sentence: "We can also keep our g...
gary hetzell: When is Rt. 131 going to reopen at Belfast rd.?...
Kimberly Marie Kuhr: There is a problem with no transportation at the highschool. Its very...
Randall Jenkins: Congressman Wenstrup..i must admit that I remember this same scenario ...
Rhea McCauley: Definitely has my aunt's spirit - I am so proud of his determination, ...