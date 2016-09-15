September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

For a limited time, Batavia Township is hosting a free tire disposal for all residents of Batavia Township and Clermont County beginning Monday Oct. 10 and continuing through Friday, Oct. 14. “Tire Amnesty Days” is a joint program with Batavia Township and Clermont County’s Solid Waste Program and is designed to allow residents with unused and unwanted tires the ability to recycle the tires.

During the event residents will be permitted to drop off their tires at the Batavia Township’s Service Department located at 2401 Old State Route 32, Batavia from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14. At the rear of the building there will be signs directed residents where to place the tires.

This is a limited time offer and residents are strongly encouraged to participate in this program. Should you have any questions please contact Ken Embry, Service Director at 513-732-1363.