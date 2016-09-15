September 15th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Please come to our open house event on Sept. 24, 2016 from 1-4 p.m. to help us celebrate the retirement of David J. Stricker, D.V.M. Dr. Stricker graduated from the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1977 as a doctor of veterinary medicine. He first worked at Highland Heights Veterinary hospital from 1977-1978. From 1978-1980 he worked as an emergency clinician and surgeon at Grady Veterinary Hospital, where he advanced his surgical skills under the mentoring of Dr. Bruce Butler and enhanced his clinical and diagnostic abilities.

On Sept. 15, 1980, Dr. Stricker opened the doors of his own veterinary hospital, Clermont Animal Hospital. For the last 36 years, Dr. Stricker has been a vital part of the Batavia community, treating sick and injured pets of all sorts, keeping animals healthy through wellness care, and helping the sick and injured wildlife of the community.

In 2010, Clermont County engineers informed Dr. Stricker that they would be acquiring the building that housed Clermont Animal Hospital through the eminent domain process for the purpose of road expansion. For the last six years, Dr. Stricker has worked tirelessly with his daughter, Dr. Julia Esposito, to design a new veterinary hospital. The new hospital opened for business on May 15, 2016, but completion of the finish-work, demolition of the old building, and installation of the side parking area have continued throughout the summer. Now that the new hospital is complete, Dr. Stricker will be taking a step back from the long hours and physical and emotional challenges of day-to-day veterinary practice to take a much deserved rest.

While Dr. Stricker will no longer be available for scheduled appointments and surgeries, he will still maintain an ownership stake in the practice, and continue to be involved in management decisions. Don’t be surprised to find him at the hospital, as he will still be a vital part of the Clermont Animal Hospital team.

Meanwhile, business will continue as usual, with Dr. Esposito taking on a bigger role in practice. On Wednesday afternoons, clients will have the opportunity to meet new faces, as a few of Dr. Stricker’s trusted colleagues step up to fill the gap in practice care, in his absence. Tuesday afternoons, appointments will be offered on an emergency-only basis until a new veterinarian is brought into the practice on a more permanent basis. Finding the perfect veterinarian to replace Dr. Stricker will take some time and patience—any new doctor will certainly have large shoes to fill!

In celebration of the completion of new veterinary hospital and in honor of the retirement of David J. Stricker, D.V.M., please stop by Clermont Animal Hospital for an open house on Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. Games, refreshments, door prizes, hospital tours, and entertainment will be provided. Dr. Stricker will be on hand (health permitting) to reminisce with his clients, colleagues, family and friends about 36 wonderful years of practice at Clermont Animal Hospital, and the nearly 40 years of his veterinary career.