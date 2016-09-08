September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Fresh off a non-conference victory over Whiteoak, the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats volleyball team continued their winning ways in the league last week.

On Aug. 30, the squad rolled to a three-set win over Clermont Northeastern by scores of 25-6, 25-8 and 25-16. That same day, Goshen earned a 25-16 win in the first set over Western Brown, but the Lady Broncos rallied to win the next three sets 25-17, 25-14 and 25-18. Georgetown defeated a tough Bethel-Tate team in three sets as well, 25-21, 25-13 and 25-21.

New Richmond also earned a three-set victory. The Lady Lions defeated Batavia 25-20, 25-4 and 25-17 to remain undefeated on the season. Felicity-Franklin fell to Blanchester.

In the Eastern Cincinnati Conference, Anderson edged past Milford in a close 25-23 first set. The next two were not as close, as the Lady Eagles fell by scores of 25-13 and 25-14 to lose the match.

Glen Este emerged victorious against Walnut Hills 3-1, winning the first set 25-22 before falling in the second set 22-25. They won the next two by scores of 25-20 and 25-18 to secure the victory.

Two days later, on Sept. 1, Williamsburg again was victorious, this time against Georgetown. The Lady Wildcats won the match in three sets, posting scores of 25-16, 25-4 and 25-8 to do so. Goshen defeated Batavia in three sets, winning 25-21, 25-8 and 25-15.

Bethel-Tate returned to their winning ways, defeating Felicity-Franklin 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18. Clermont Northeastern won a 3-1 decision over Blanchester by scores of 25-21, 25-13, 22-25 and 25-16.

New Richmond picked up their seventh win of the season, sweeping Amelia 25-22, 25-17 and 25-12.

In the ECC, Loveland earned a three-set win over Milford 25-14, 25-14 and 25-19. Glen Este fell to Turpin in three sets: 25-14, 25-11 and 25-17.

Most teams were not in action on Sept. 3, but Milford faced off against Oak Hills. The Lady Eagles fell in three sets, losing a close first set 27-25 before dropping the next two by matching 25-18 scores.

Clermont Northeastern traveled to Taylor High School, where they dropped a 3-1 decision. Taylor took the first set 25-18 and the second 25-15. CNE rallied for a 25-23 win in set three, but a 25-14 loss in set four ended the match.

The teams return to the court on Sept. 8. CNE hosts Georgetown at 5 p.m. while Norwood visits Goshen at 6 p.m.

Batavia travels to Amelia for a 6:30 p.m. contest and New Richmond battles Western Brown in Mt. Orab. Williamsburg is at Felicity-Franklin and Bethel-Tate visits Blanchester.

The two ECC contests both begin at 7 p.m. Turpin is at Milford while Glen Este visits Kings.