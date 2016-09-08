September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

Sun staff

Ronald McDonald, representing Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati, visited students at Williamsburg Elementary School on Aug. 30 to thank them for making the largest donation of aluminum can pull tabs of any school in the region.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati is a nonprofit organization that provides housing for families with critically ill children who are receiving medical treatment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The school collected 869 pounds of pull tabs for the 2015/16 campaign year, which “will allow a family to stay at the house for a full week,” Juanita Paige, Ronald McDonald House host, a volunteer position, explained during the assembly.

“Thank you very much,” Ronald McDonald added.

Mike Hatter started the school’s campaign, which is now in its fourth year; his son Aiden Hatter, age 6 and a kindergartener at the school, was born with a congenital heart defect and stayed in the newborn intensive care unit at the hospital for 16 days.

“It’s a contest, and the benefit definitely is to help the Ronald McDonald House,” Mike Hatter said. “This is our way to give back; I appreciate everything you guys are doing for us.”

Ronald McDonald entertained the students with joke-filled magic tricks and a lesson in “using quiet voices.” He also challenged the students to collect even more pull tabs in the coming year.

“You’re going to have to go out and spread the word,” he said.

Principal Kevin Dunn closed the assembly by sharing his reflections of gratitude.

“We are very blessed and fortunate to have the opportunity to meet Ronald McDonald, but I know we’re blessed and fortunate to have wonderful teachers that teach us how we can help others,” he said. “I know that when you’re popping off the top of a pop can, it’s kind of hard to imagine that you’re helping so many boys and girls.”

He added, “Well, I’m really thankful for your teachers, and I’m even more thankful for each of you; you did a great thing by helping others; wonderful job and I can’t wait to put our trophy in the office as a reminder that even our smallest things that we do help other boys and girls other places.”