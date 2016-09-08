September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

I feel certain that I have written about the big gardens that my parents would put out every year at our farm on Fruit Ridge Road. Since many meals and, most times, large meals were prepared a large amount of a vegetables were planted so a large yield could be anticipated. Mom caned many quarts of beans, tomatoes and strawberries, to name just a few of the garden crops that we raised. But there is one crop that was the center of every meal and stands out in my memory.

In mid to late August Dad would go to the back of the garage and pull out an old horse drawn furrowing plow. On the back of the large shovel were six to eight steel rods that were fastened. The rods allowed what was to be plowed out of the ground to roll up and away from the earth and the shovels sharp edges. Dad would hook it to the draw bar on the tractor and one of us would drive the tractor and dad would guide the plow with the two handles at the rear of the plow. This was done for only one crop that I can think of—Irish potatoes.

Since a potato was included in almost every meal in one form or another we raised a large crop. In the spring we planted over 100 pounds of seed potatoes, which would on most years would produce more than1,200 pounds for Mom to cook with. Now unless you have ever helped in digging a formidable amount of potatoes you don’t really understand all that went into it.

The tractor and the plow were the highlight of the fun part. Every member of our family was needed to harvest this crop and it was still labor and time consuming. The driver of the tractor would straddle the tractor over the first row and as Dad lined up the plow and as the tractor began to pull he would adjust the plow to a depth that would guide the shovel just under the potatoes and allow the spuds to rise up and fall to the side of the row. Once the row was dug all of us would take a section of the row along with a burlap sack and begin to bag potatoes. Besides just picking up the potatoes on the surface you had to work your hands through the freshly plowed earth in search for any spud that might be out of sight. My parents slogan was: leave no good potato behind!

Since the rows were about three hundred feet long bagging the potatoes was more time consuming and became less fun as we did this with each row. After the first row was finished the same procedure done on the first row was repeated. There would be near six complete rows to dig and we filled many burlap bags. Just the digging and bagging part would take most of an afternoon. The only thrill would be if a potato of great size would roll out and we all would take a second to look at it and say wow! Once this was complete the bags were all loaded onto the pickup truck and hauled down our driveway to where dad would stop the truck in a spot beside the yard that had a nice slope to it, which we would need during the next part.

One bag at a time they were dumped gently onto the side yard and spread out so that the dirt on the potatoes could dry and then be removed by rubbing them by hand. (One potato at a time!) As they were dried and cleaned they were also sorted into different categories. First were the ones that got too close to the shovel and got cut. Then there were the ones I called the baby ones (smaller than two inches in diameter). These were for boiling and more times than not used for potato salad. Next were the potatoes that were the right size for peeling and using for dishes such as mashed potatoes. Last were the ones that made it into the baker size potato. These were the prime product of their species. Mom began by using the cut potatoes so as not to let them spoil and just have to throw them away. I have seen mom boil up a pot of them and put in bowls for the refrigerator and then use when needed when she would slice them and fry them up. The main part of the harvest was the ones to cook and the ones to bake.

So that the crop would last as long as could be done the potatoes were stored in the basement in a potato bin. The potatoes were placed in the bin by their size so when one of us went to the basement to bring mom some spuds up and she had given us which ones she needed we weren’t apt to fail (too often). From the time we began plowing them up until they were properly placed in the potato bin a good day and a half to two days had been spent on it by all five of us. Since we weren’t the only farmers in the area the above procedures were repeated time and again. Just think how many potatoes it took to feed a summer of farm hands? I guarantee you very few of those hands have forgotten those mashed potatoes and gravy with paprika on the top and a big dollop of butter melting as the crown.

One thing I never understood was that we had to eat the cut ones and the baby ones first until they were all gone and then we had to use the medium size ones until the first of February maybe and by the time we got to those beautiful bake potatoes they had been sprouted twice and were spongy which caused them to have dropped in their value more than the stock market crash of 1929. I ask my mom this once and she just looked at me as if I had asked a silly question. Then she said “it would have been wasteful to have not used all those cut and baby potatoes. Now I ask you when you go to the store do you look for baby or cut potatoes?

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.