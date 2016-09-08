September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is investigating two crashes that occurred over the weekend.

On Sept. 2, Griffin Partin, 18 of Batavia, was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse eastbound on Old State Route 32 with two juvenile passengers, when he failed to yield while turning left into a private drive, according to a press release from the OSHP.

Partin was struck head on by Christopher Bingamon, 44 of Batavia, who was driving a 2003 Yamaha westbound on Old State Route 32, with passenger Tammetha Bingamon, 47 of Batavia. Both Christopher and Tammetha Bingamon, who were not wearing helmets, were ejected from the motorcycle.

Christopher Bingamon was transported by University of Cincinnati Air Care and Tammetha Bingamon was transported by emergency medical services to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Partin was not injured. No update was available as of Sept. 6.

The OSHP is continuing to investigate and charges are pending, the release states.

On Sept. 3, William Garner, 61 of Blanchester, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala westbound on state Route 28 at about 1:20 p.m. when he struck a 13-year-old male pedestrian. Garner and his passenger were not injured.

The pedestrian was transported by UC Air Care to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries. No update was available as of Sept. 6.

The crash is still under investigation, according to a release.

Prior to the weekend, drivers may have been caught in traffic on Sept. 1 around 4 p.m. due to a rear-end collision on state Route 32 eastbound. Minor injuries were reported, according to Lt. Wayne Price.