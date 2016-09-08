September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Northern Illinois University announces its Spring 2016 Dean’s List students. These students have enjoyed the best of both worlds: the resources and breadth of a large university with the culture and mindset of a smaller college.

Each semester’s Dean’s List is compiled by NIU’s academic colleges according to student grade point averages.

To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts to receive this distinction.

Information released by NIU’s Office of Registration and Records indicate Dean’s List students from the local area include:

Katherine Mersch of Milford, OH, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean’s List

