September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Ten varsity girls’ water polo teams made the trip to Milford High School this past weekend for the Milford Girls’ Invitational, held on Sept. 3 in Milford.

Schools from the tri-state area, including Princeton and Mason, competed against schools from all over Ohio, including squads from Napoleon and Upper Arlington.

Milford’s junior varsity team dropped a close decision in their first match, the tournament opener against Sycamore. The Eagles fell in that contest 12-10 before facing the Columbus Hawks in their second contest, losing 19-4.

In the varsity competition, Milford started with a tough battle against Napoleon. The squads were tied at three at halftime, but Napoleon finished the contest on a 5-1 run to take an 8-4 victory.

Milford returned to the pool one more time in the tournament against Thomas Worthington. The team held a 3-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, which they expanded to 7-4 at halftime. Each team scored once in the third period, and Milford completed the 9-6 victory with one more score in the fourth.

The victory was the team’s fifth win in their last six contests. The team swept the Cincinnati Invitational at Princeton High School, defeating Princeton, Mason, Sycamore and the Cincinnati Mavericks.

Head coach Kevin Metzger said the Milford Invitational was a “successful” tournament, adding that it gave teams a chance to play against solid teams.

“It was successful,” Metzger said. “We had a lot of teams come in, everyone played a few junior varsity games and then we went straight to the varsity games. There were a lot of good matchups.”

The Lady Eagles performed precisely the way Metzger had hoped they would against a pair of tough opponents.

“We did exactly what we needed to do,” Metzger said. “We had two good matchups, against Napoleon and Thomas Worthington. Based on my view, I think the teams we played were amongst the top in the state, and we were able to beat one of them.”

The win did not come easy for the Lady Eagles. Water polo is a tough sport, and Metzger said the players and coaches must be able to make changes when needed.

“It’s aggressive,” Metzger said. “It’s the most aggressive game of chess I’ve ever seen. You have to have a strategy going in. Each team brings something different. You don’t know what they’re bringing, you have to adapt. You know the basics about what each team is going to do, but they can change things on the fly.”

Play in the pool can be aggressive at times, and while that’s not necessarily the style Metzger instructs his players in, he said they have prepared for it.

“They know going in how to deal with certain types of physicality,” Metzger said. “We try to help them during practice. There are appropriate contacts, like on defense when you press up. Yes, you are touching the player. We try to harp on those.”

Before the season begins, the team spends time in the weight room preparing themselves physically for the year ahead. Once the regular season begins, Metzger said the team moves their practice to the pool.

“We run plays, condition in the water, and focus on ball control and ball work,” Metzger said.

The team has adopted values through the S.O.A.R acronym, which stands for Sacrifice, Optimism, Aspire and Responsibility, according to Metzger.

“That’s helped us build our character in and out of the pool,” Metzger said. “It’s also helped us build a better atmosphere to learn water polo. It’s created leaders and they’ve done leadership courses. Our captains had to go through a job interview for the position. They had an interview with the coaching staff, they had to fill out a questionnaire and they needed a recommendation from a member of the staff. Then the team voted.”

The team selected three captains for the 2016 campaign: Skyler Fontain, Sami Connor and Kate Schaeffer. All three are seniors, as are five of the players on the Eagles’ varsity roster. There are two other seniors, Julia McCavitt and Kaitlyn Kruse, on the junior varsity team.

“We’ve got a lot of seniors this year,” Metzger said. “We probably have seven or eight on the girls’ side. We have a slew of them that are going to graduate this year, but we also have five or six new freshman this year.”

Metzger said the team wants to improve on their finish at the state tournament this season. Two years ago, the team finished in fourth place. Last year’s squad placed fifth.

“I leave deciding what the team goals are up to the kids,” Metzger said. “I’ll help facilitate them reaching their goals. A lot of the seniors have been fourth and fifth in the state, they want to shoot for third place or better and I think they can do it.”

Milford’s next competition comes on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Worthington Kilbourne High School in the Ohio Cup. The team’s next home match comes on Tuesday, Sept. 27 against Princeton High School at 7 p.m.