September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Kelly Cantwell

Editor

The Milford City Council unanimously voted to create a new Public Works Department on Aug. 16 after a recommendation by City Manager Michael Doss.

“Creating a public works department, I feel, will provide a much more efficient and effective operation for the city,” Doss said.

The department will bring the Water, Sewer, Stormwater and Service Departments under one umbrella, which will allow them to collaborate better. Doss also plans to create a Parks and Recreation Department under the Public Works Department, although there are no immediate plans to hire any staff for that department, he said.

“This is bringing them together,” Doss said.

Doss has found that when the city does projects, the projects typically involve coordinating between departments. This will make that process easier, he said.

He decided to seek council’s approval now, even though the department will not be up and running until Jan. 1, because he wanted to factor two new staff members, and any equipment the department needs to get started, into the 2017 budget.

The city plans to hire a public works director and an assistant public works director. The public works director will also be an engineer and will provide technical expertise, which Doss believes will keep that person very busy.

The assistant will handle any projects with water, sewer or stormwater and will oversee projects after the director does the design and public bid process. In addition, the director will deal with the street and service department to coordinate “dry” projects.

“Both of those individuals will really support each other,” Doss said.

The city currently contracts out engineering services, and Doss believes it would be more cost effective to have that in-house, especially as the city gets into an increased number of projects for its aging infrastructure over the next several years.

In addition, having an engineer in-house means that the city will have an individual that is accessible everyday and is familiar with where the city is at and where it is going.

“I think that’s beneficial,” Doss said.

He would also like to start providing building inspections in-house again so the city can provide a “one stop shop.” That depends on who the city decides to hire, however, Doss said.

When factoring in those costs, Doss believes it is very comparable. Depending on the project, the city pays about $50-60,000. The starting salary for the public works director is about $80,000, depending on that person’s qualifications. Doss is unsure how much the assistant public works director will make.

The public works director must have a bachelor degree in engineering and be a current licensed professional engineer in Ohio.

There are no plans to get rid of the department heads in the Water, Sewer, Stormwater and Service Departments, just to add a director to coordinate the departments.

“They specialize in that department, they know that department,” Doss said.

As far as a parks and recreation department, Doss could see hiring some part or full time employees in a few years.

“I just wanted to have that established,” he said.