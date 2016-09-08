September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

The 2016 NFL season officially starts tonight with a rematch between the Broncos and Panthers, who played in last season’s Super Bowl.

Not only does America love the NFL, but they also love high school football and college football. Every year, professional football opens on Thursday, high school kids play on Fridays and then college football arrives on Saturday. After Saturday, fans can watch professional football on Sunday and Monday evening.

Unfortunately, football has a dark side. With ever new football season, the “football widow” returns. A “football widow” is a woman who has a relationship with a football fanatic. Often, these men will pay more attention to their fantasy team than their wives. Football widows often have no interest in sports.

From September until February, their men migrate to places that serve chicken wings and beer. Like zombies, they will stare at large televisions, while watching two or three games simultaneously.

If you don’t believe me, do a Google search for “football widows.” Forsaken women share their stories with anyone who will listen. Before September, these women were mothers, wives and daughters. Now they are America’s football widows.

You can find them at the local grocery store pushing carts full of kids, beer, wings and nacho chips. These women are easy to identify. One sure sign is that you won’t see a husband or boyfriend.

The men are at home warming up the couch and big screen television. I have seen these widows in the checkout lane buying snacks for their men. Some guys sit in front of their television sets so long they grow cobwebs. You will recognize them at work because they will complain about their sore arms. The pain comes from excessive celebration and armchair quarterbacking.

Women don’t understand how such madness overcomes their men during football season. They can’t explain why a grown man paints his face to resemble a tiger or why any man would wear a dress and a pig snout and call himself a “hog.” I don’t understand the madness either. Just the thought of a 300 pound beast destroying a quarterback is enough to send any man over the edge.

I can offer this helpful advice to football widows. Give your man household jobs he can complete while sitting on the couch. For example, my wife gives me clothes to fold during a game. I also vacuum during commercial breaks. My final solution is to use this time to bond with your man. Why not research the game? If you become informed, you can both enjoy games together. I can see the positive headlines, “The NFL bringing men and women together everywhere.”