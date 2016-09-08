September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Most of Clermont County’s cross country schools had a busy weekend over the holiday, as all but two were participating in an event somewhere in the tri-state area.

Amelia and Milford spent the weekend at the Queen City Invitational, hosted by Xavier University. Milford placed well in the boys’ event, with juniors Harris Craycraft and Clayton Virizi finishing in 10th and 11th, respectively. The Eagles also saw juniors Sean Vonderhaar and Peter Kroeger finish in 23rd and 25th, respectively. That quartet helped pace the squad to a fourth-place finish in the team standings, with a total of 122 points. Badin won the event with 58 points, while Turpin placed second. Anderson finished third.

Sandwiched between Vonderhaar and Kroeger was Amelia’s highest-placing finisher, Justin Tavner. The senior finished in 17:41.40 seconds, four-tenths of a second ahead of Kroeger. As a team, the Barons placed 13th out of 15 schools.

On the girls’ side, Amelia’s Maddie Walker continues to dominate in the early part of the season, winning the event by four seconds over Turpin’s Sam Bush. Teammate Morgan Walsh placed fourth for the Lady Barons, with Milford’s Olivia Loeffler finishing in 20th. Teammate Emma Beck placed 21st for the Lady Eagles, who earned a sixth-place finish in the team standings with 150 points. Amelia tallied 228 points and finished ninth.

Meanwhile, Goshen raced at the Norwood Indian Run, held at Lower Millcrest Park in Norwood. Senior Michael Mason led the squad with a 12th-place run, finishing in 17:55.50. Sophomore teammate Grant Winterkorn placed 16th, roughly 25 seconds behind Mason.

The duo led the Warriors to a fifth-place finish in the team standings, as Goshen’s 143 points put them 27 behind Cincinnati Country Day for fourth. Eaton won the event with 25 points.

Avery Amundson led the girls’ team for Goshen, posting a time of 23:48.50 to finish 28th.

In Hillsboro, the Bethel-Tate Tigers’ cross country teams participated in the Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza. A total of 130 runners participated in the boys’ race, which Bethel-Tate junior Jackson Coates won. Coates finished in 16:43.00, roughly two minutes faster than teammate Justin Royer, who placed 14th. Two other Tigers, freshman Sam Frondorf and sophomore Noah Rees, placed 16th and 17th, respectively.

The Tigers finished second in the team standings, totaling 71 points. Fairfield-Leesburg put a total of seven runners in the top 10 of the event to win the meet with 24 points.

Jenna Carter paced the Lady Tigers, finishing in 24:15.00 to place 15th in the girls’ event. Junior Allison Parks placed 17th, crossing the line six seconds behind Carter. The Lady Tigers totaled 110 points, good for a fourth-place finish out of nine teams. Waynesville won the event with 36 points. Blanchester finished second, with Fairfield-Leesburg in third.

A trio of schools spent the morning of Sept. 3 competing in the hills of Ripley at the Ripley Invitational. Williamsburg, Clermont Northeastern and Felicity sent runners to the event. In the boys’ race, Felicity’s Jared Boeckmann placed third, crossing the line in 17:48.00. Clermont Northeastern’s Seth Teaney placed sixth, finishing 24 seconds behind Boeckmann.

Another Felicity Cardinal, sophomore Aiden Binion, placed 17th, finishing in 19:12.00. Williamsburg senior Jefferey Schlueter placed 24th, the highest-finishing Wildcat.

In the team standings, the Cardinals totaled 101 points to finish in third place. Clermont Northeastern and Whiteoak tied for sixth with 159. Eastern Brown won the event with 35 points, led by first-place finisher Blake Rigdon.

Senior Hope Schaljo placed fourth for the Lady Wildcats, finishing in 23:13.00. Felicity’s Kaitlyn Sharp finished fifth, three seconds behind Schaljo. Williamsburg senior Rachel List finished the race in 24:33.00, good for a 12th-place finish.

Felicity was the only team with enough runners to qualify for the team standings. The Lady Cardinals tallied 70 points to finish in fourth place. Mason County won the event with 43.

The Batavia Bulldogs traveled to Lebanon to compete in the Lebanon Warrior Run. Racing against the likes of Moeller and St. Xavier, the boys’ team was led by junior Nathan DeRose and senior Dylan Young, who placed 33rd and 34th, respectively. Teammate Ridge Cook finished in 42nd place, crossing the line in 18:30.50.

The entire team set personal records in the meet, and finished the event as the third-highest placing Division II school. Their total of 232 points placed them ninth in the team standings overall. Lebanon won the event with 28 points.

A few runners participated in the open event. Daniel Greiner finished in 19:53.50, earning a spot in 64th place. Jake Brown crossed the line in 20:00.40, good for 71st. There were 285 runners in the open race.

On the girls’ side, Danielle Bushman and Chloe Koeppe finished in 47th and 48th, respectively, for the Lady Bulldogs. Batavia did not have enough runners to qualify for the team standings.