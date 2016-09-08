September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

James A. Housh, age 66 of Owensville, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a retired maintenance employee for Cincinnati Country Day School and a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Owensville, Ohio. Mr. Housh was born December 1, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Earl and Helen (Ruehlman) Housh. He was also preceded in death by one infant sister – Carol Housh.

Mr. Housh is survived by his wife of forty-two years – Cheryl (Jurin) Housh, whom he married May 17, 1974; two sons – Michael Housh and wife Michelle and Andrew Housh and wife Jessica all of Owensville, Ohio; five grandsons – Orin, Levi, Everett, Cole and Liam Housh; two brothers – Ton Housh and wife Dianna of Buford, Ohio and John Housh and wife Tana of Sardinia, Ohio; one sister – Karen King and husband Jim of Hannibal, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, September 10, 2016 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Owensville, Ohio. Rev. Martin Bachman will be the Celebrant. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the church.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45227. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.