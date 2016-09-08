September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

The Southern Buckeye Academic and Athletic Conference American Division is currently led by an undefeated Western Brown Lady Broncos squad at 4-0, but New Richmond and Amelia both are in a position to make a move.

Amelia started last week with a decisive 6-0 victory over Goshen on Aug. 30. Junior Lauren Gilbert tallied three goals, senior Katie Murphy two and fellow senior Ally Brown chipped in the team’s sixth score. Another senior, Shelby Elder, recorded the shutout.

That same day, Williamsburg’s Hope Schaljo scored the Lady Wildcats’ only goal in a 1-1 tie with Blanchester. Batavia was defeated by Western Brown 2-0.

New Richmond defeated Norwood by a convincing 7-0 margin, and Bethel-Tate earned a 1-0 win over Clermont Northeastern.

In the Eastern Cincinnati Conference, Milford battled Turpin to a 0-0 draw and Glen Este fell to Walnut Hills 5-0.

Felicity-Franklin was scheduled to battle Georgetown on Aug. 31, but lightning postponed the match. The Lady Cardinals returned to the pitch on Sept. 1 and were shut out by Williamsburg 6-0.

Amelia also earned a shutout that night, defeating Batavia 6-0. Brown tallied three goals, with Gilbert scoring a fourth. Ashley Heppner and Emily Moreno each added a goal apiece for the Lady Barons.

Western Brown used a pair of goals from Autumn Boothby to hand the New Richmond squad their first conference loss of the season 4-1. Goshen lost to Norwood 5-0, and Clermont Northeastern dropped a 4-2 decision to Georgetown. Bethel-Tate fell to Blanchester 2-0.

Glen Este dropped a 4-0 match to Sycamore in the ECC.

Two days later, on Sept. 3, Milford knocked off Mason 1-0, their first win over the Comets since 2011. Clermont Northeastern earned a 5-0 victory over Ripley that same afternoon.

Most local teams will be in action on Thursday, Sept. 8. Bethel-Tate visits the Cincinnati Spirit at 5 p.m. New Richmond has a road match at Blanchester at 7. Norwood will travel to Owensville for a 7 p.m. tilt against Clermont Northeastern. Georgetown’s trip to Batavia and Williamsburg’s match at Goshen are also scheduled for 7 p.m.