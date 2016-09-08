September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Mariemont 49, Batavia 0

One week after running back Austin Maham rolled up 175 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the team’s win over East Clinton, the team’s offense struggled in a blowout loss to Mariemont.

Batavia totaled just 55 yards of offense, while the Warriors gained 467.

The Bulldogs completed five of their 12 pass attempts for 57 yards, while Mariemont hit on 10 of their 15 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

Batavia quarterback Will Scaggs was also intercepted once. He led the team with five carries, finishing with -10 yards. Sophomore Luigi Lattero had a carry for 12 yards.

Spencer Fluegel led the Bulldogs receiving corps, hauling in four catches for 40 yards. Maham had the other reception, for 12 yards.

Bethel-Tate 55, Fayetteville-Perry 34

Bethel-Tate running back Steven Cooper was too much for Fayetteville to handle in the Tigers’ shootout victory over the Rockets.

Cooper rushed for 143 yards on seven carries, three of which he converted into touchdowns. His longest rush was a 70-yard scamper. In addition, he hauled in 101 receiving yards on just three receptions for the Tigers.

Chris Wheeler was efficient in the quarterback position, completing 14 of his 20 attempts for 362 yards and five touchdowns. He was also intercepted twice. Cooper was the only Tiger to receive more than three carries on the ground. Wheeler, Mason Marsh and Owen Holtke combined for eight carries for 53 yards.

Austin Carter led the team in receiving, snagging six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Gabe Noble had five receptions for 13 yards and a pair of scores. Drake Dockery caught a pair of balls for 83 yards and two touchdowns, while Austin Veve’s sole reception went for 80 yards.

Defensively, Nate Owens and Dylan Keller each recorded a sack for the Tigers.

Winton Woods 47, Glen Este 0

Winton Woods returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the first quarter, putting the Trojans in an early hole they were unable to climb out of.

Gianni Gamble picked off a pass from Evan Shirley with 7:46 left in the first quarter and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown for Winton Woods.

Roughly six minutes later, Christopher Oats brought another Shirley interception back 70 yards to put the Warriors ahead by 14.

They added a pair of touchdown runs, one from four yards out and a second that went 70 yards, in the second quarter to push their lead to 28-0.

Three more big plays, a 41-yard catch, a 54-yard catch and a 39-yard run accounted for the remaining 19 points for Winton Woods.

Shirley finished the game having completed six of his 20 passing attempts for 47 yards and two interceptions.

Aaron Johnston and Chayse Gambrell each recorded 26 yards rushing, with Johnston needing 16 carries compared to Gambrell’s nine. Johnston also led the team in receptions with three and receiving yards with 25. He also had an interception on defense.

Goshen 49, Hillsboro 26

After managing just three points in a loss to Ross in their season-opener, Goshen’s offense exploded against Hillsboro.

Jacob Meader hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass to put the Warriors ahead 7-0. After the Indians struck for a 79-yard touchdown run two plays later, Goshen blocked the extra point to maintain a 7-6 lead at the 4:15 mark of the first quarter.

Hillsboro scored again with 9:29 left in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead, but Goshen answered with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Bailey to tie the game. The Warriors scored again on a Jimmy Strunk touchdown run, but Hillsboro answered with another touchdown to make it 21-20 with 24 seconds left before halftime.

Goshen struck quickly before the break. A short kick gave the Warriors good field position, and they converted in two plays, the last of which being an 11-yard touchdown catch by Meader.

Goshen led 28-20 at the break. They added another touchdown on their first drive after the half to increase the lead to 35-20, and Strunk’s two-yard run with 4:03 remaining put the game away for the Warriors. Johnny Kube added a short touchdown late for good measure.

Kyle Proffitt was much better in week two, completing eight of his 13 passes for 215 yards. Strunk finished with 137 yards and three scores on the ground for Goshen as well. Meader finished with three catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns, while Bailey hauled in two passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Dixie Heights 28, Milford 13

The Eagles fell behind early to Dixie Heights and could not quite pull off a comeback on the road.

Jose Torres had touchdown runs of 58 and 29 yards in the first half to give Dixie Heights a 13-0 lead at the break. Noah Smedley scored from one yard out midway through the third quarter to bump that margin to 21-0. Torres did most of the work on that drive as well, racing 90 yards downfield before the Eagles brought him down.

The Eagles began to fight back after that score. Dawson Slone tallied 33 yards on the team’s drive, including the final four that resulted in Milford’s first points. After a Dixie Heights fumble, the Eagles went on an eight-play, 44 yard drive that ended with another four-yard score from Slone.

However, later in that same quarter Cameron Barrett sprinted 76 yards for Dixie Heights to put the Colonels ahead 28-13.

Chase Witte again quarterbacked the Eagles after the injury to Blake King. Witte finished with just four completions on 17 attempts for 26 yards, but he did gain 125 yards on 24 carries on the ground. Slone had 16 carries for 82 yards and his two touchdowns.

Torres finished the game with 21 carries for 295 yards and two touchdowns. Barrett tallied 112 yards on just seven carries.

New Richmond 43, Taylor 6

The ground attack of New Richmond was simply too much for Taylor to overcome.

Taylor led 6-0 after the first quarter, but sophomore Josh Anderson picked off a pass, which set him up for a one-yard touchdown run to put New Richmond ahead 7-6. New Richmond would score two more times in the quarter, one on a fumble recovery and the other on an interception.

Anderson opened scoring in the third quarter with another touchdown run to make it 27-6 New Richmond. Kinault would score on the Lions’ next drive to make it 36-6. The Lions tacked on another touchdown later in the contest.

Anderson completed just seven of 19 passes for 35 yards and an interception, but he ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Chandler Kinault also made an impact as a ball carrier, totaling 91 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

The Lions’ defense forced three turnovers, all interceptions, and held Taylor to just 205 total yards, 61 on the ground.

As a team, New Richmond totaled six sacks, two by Kennith Moore and one each by Hunter Cook and Jacob Cyrus. Ethan Gundler received credit for 1.5 sacks, with the remaining half going to Corey Bozic.

Paint Valley 43, Williamsburg 40

Williamsburg’s offense continued to put up big numbers, but turnovers helped push Paint Valley past the Wildcats late.

Trailing 7-0 midway through the first quarter, the Wildcats’ Kolh Miller ripped off a 48-yard touchdown run to pull the team within one. After a Paint Valley field goal, the Wildcats took their first lead right as time expired in the first half as Max Boland hauled in a three-yard pass from Nate Bogan to put Williamsburg ahead 13-10.

Both offenses exploded in the second half. Paint Valley’s Drake Stanforth scored on a 25-yard run to put Williamsburg down four. Less than four minutes later, Bogan answered with a 27-yard scamper to put the Wildcats ahead again.

That lead was short-lived, as Buster Trent scored from 13 yards out with 2:43 left in the third quarter to give Paint Valley a 23-20 lead. Wyatt Lefker answered with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Bogan, giving Williamsburg a 26-23 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Stanforth scored again to put Paint Valley back on top, and again Williamsburg answered with a big play. Miller scored again, snagging a 34-yard strike from Bogan. After another Trent touchdown put Paint Valley back on top, then Williamsburg lost a fumble and Paint Valley returned it for a touchdown. Bogan added another touchdown run, but the Wildcats came up just short.

He would finish the game 19 of 29 for 291 yards and three touchdowns. He also was intercepted once.

Miller tallied 16 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. Bogan totaled 101 yards on 16 touches and two touchdowns. Miller also caught six passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.





Tags: Batavia Bulldogs Football, Bethel-Tate Tigers Football, Glen Este Trojans Football, Goshen Warriors Football, Milford Eagles Football, New Richmond Lions Football, Williamsburg Wildcats Football