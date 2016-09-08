September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Kayla Diekman and Dylan Young are the first to be recognized as Students of the Month by the Batavia Rotary Club in the 2016-17 school year. Both were recognized at the Batavia Rotary meeting on September 6.

Diekman is a senior at Clermont Northeastern High School (CNE). She has been involved with several school groups and clubs over the past four years and is a respected member of the Senior Class.

“Kayla was an easy choice for Student of the Month,” said CNE Principal T.J. Glassmeier. “She is an amazing young lady who goes above and beyond each day to make our school a better place.”

Diekman has participated on the soccer, softball, and basketball teams.

She is also a member of the Leo Club service organization at CNE and participates in many club fundraisers for the community.

Each year, she works with the Literacy Council of Clermont/Brown Counties to help raise money during their Spelling Bee fundraiser.

Upon graduation, Diekman plans to attend college and major in nursing.

Young is a senior at Batavia High School (BHS). He has been a member of the National Honor Society for several years and maintains a 4.0+ grade point average while taking challenging Honors and Advanced Placement classes.

“Dylan is quite a familiar face around our school,” said BHS Principal Felicia Grooms. “He helps lead the fan section at all sporting events, is an avid runner, and is our go-to person whenever we need a school volunteer.”

Young has participated in track and has reached many goals during his impressive career as a cross country runner. He serves as president of the BHS Business Professionals of America Chapter and was a member of their state champion team that went on to the national competition in Boston during the 2015-16 school year.

Young is a student representative for the BHS school board, is active in raising money for Special Olympics, has assisted with organizing blood drives at school, and has worked as a summer naturalist at the Newport Aquarium. After graduation this spring, he plans to major in pharmaceutical engineering.

“As leaders, it’s important to keep things going,” said Ed Nurre, Batavia Rotary committee chair for the Student of the Month awards. “Every generation and every class has a responsibility to take things to the next level. That’s how we progress and how we become better organizations. Both of these students have already done this and will ensure that the students who follow them will be prepared to pass it on.”

Batavia Rotary holds weekly meetings at the Hawk Building on the Clermont County Airport Campus.