September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

The Bethel-Tate Tigers boys’ soccer team continued their undefeated run through the first half-dozen games of the 2016 campaign last week, knocking off a non-conference opponent in Fayetteville 6-1 on Aug. 29. Freshman midfielder Casey Fischer tallied three goals for the Tigers, while Trenton Weeks added a pair and Jake Clift scored the team’s sixth and final goal.

The victory was the first of three wins the Tigers would pick up last week. The team returned to the pitch the next day for a home bout against Clermont Northeastern, a match the Tigers would win 6-0. Weeks added two more goals, as did Clift. The team’s remaining two scores were tallied by sophomores Jonah Blankenship and John Day.

That same day, Amelia earned a 1-0 shutout victory over Goshen. Junior Cameron Manzi tallied Amelia’s only goal of the contest, and sophomore goalkeeper Bradyn Riffle secured the shutout with four saves.

The Batavia Bulldogs dropped a 2-1 decision to Western Brown on Aug. 30, despite a goal from senior Garrett Kraus. Blanchester defeated Williamsburg 2-0, and New Richmond earned a 3-1 decision over Norwood.

In Eastern Cincinnati Conference action, Princeton defeated Glen Este 5-0.

The lone squad in action on Aug. 31 was the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals. They hosted the Georgetown G-Men and dropped a 6-1 decision.

Numerous teams returned to action on Sept. 1. Amelia picked up another 1-0 victory, this time over the Batavia Bulldogs. Senior Nick Huber scored the team’s lone goal, with Riffle his second shutout of the week.

The Bethel-Tate Tigers continued their winning ways, picking up their sixth victory in a 1-0 win over Blanchester. Junior goalkeeper Tyler Baker secured five saves to preserve the shutout.

Western Brown withstood an offensive onslaught from New Richmond in a 1-0 victory. The Broncos goalkeeper made 14 saves in the win, which was the first loss of the season for the Lions.

Felicity-Franklin picked up a 3-1 win over Williamsburg, while Georgetown blanked Clermont Northeastern 7-0. The Goshen Warriors fought Norwood to a 1-1 tie.

In the ECC, Turpin defeated Milford 1-0 and Walnut Hills earned an 8-0 win over Glen Este.

Several teams have key matchups on Thursday, Sept. 8. New Richmond visits Blanchester, Williamsburg travels to Goshen and Batavia hosts Georgetown. Those games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Norwood’s trip to Clermont Northeastern is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start. Amelia is scheduled to visit Bethel-Tate at 7 p.m.

Glen Este’s home bout against Anderson is also a 7 p.m. start, while Milford’s game against Walnut Hills begins at 7:30.