September 8th, 2016

Auditor of State Dave Yost is pleased to announce that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports:

• Athens County Metropolitan Housing Authority
• Auglaize County Airport Authority
• City of Broadview Heights (Cuyahoga County)
• Clermont County General Health District
• Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
• Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District (Tuscarawas County)

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

• Ethics referrals
• Questioned costs less than $10,000
• Lack of timely report submission
• Reconciliation
• Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit
• Findings for recovery less than $100
• Public meetings or public records
• No other financial or other concerns exist that involve eligible entity.

A full copy of each report is available online.

