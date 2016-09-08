September 8th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Auditor of State Dave Yost is pleased to announce that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports:

• Athens County Metropolitan Housing Authority

• Auglaize County Airport Authority

• City of Broadview Heights (Cuyahoga County)

• Clermont County General Health District

• Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority

• Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District (Tuscarawas County)

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

• Ethics referrals

• Questioned costs less than $10,000

• Lack of timely report submission

• Reconciliation

• Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit

• Findings for recovery less than $100

• Public meetings or public records

• No other financial or other concerns exist that involve eligible entity.

A full copy of each report is available online.