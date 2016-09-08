Auditor announces Award recipients
Auditor of State Dave Yost is pleased to announce that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports:
• Athens County Metropolitan Housing Authority
• Auglaize County Airport Authority
• City of Broadview Heights (Cuyahoga County)
• Clermont County General Health District
• Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
• Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District (Tuscarawas County)
The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:
• The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);
• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;
• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:
• Ethics referrals
• Questioned costs less than $10,000
• Lack of timely report submission
• Reconciliation
• Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit
• Findings for recovery less than $100
• Public meetings or public records
• No other financial or other concerns exist that involve eligible entity.
A full copy of each report is available online.
