September 7th, 2016 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCDD) will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, September 22 at the Thomas A. Wildey Center, located at 2040 US Highway 50, Batavia. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Early Childhood Conference Room.

Throughout the month of September, Clermont DD Board committees have planned to meet. These meetings will be held at the Thomas A. Wildey Center on the following days: Finance Committee, September 12, 7:30 a.m.; Early Intervention Committee, September 12, 9 a.m.; Adult Services Committee, September 12, 10 a.m.; and Residential Committee, September 20, 6 p.m.

Please call (513) 732-4921 for more information about the regular Board meeting or any committee meeting.